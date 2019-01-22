One-to-One School Expands Presence to Columbia

Families of middle and high school students across Columbia seeking a more personal learning experience for their children now have the opportunity with the opening of Fusion Academy. The one-to-one private school (one student and one teacher per classroom) customizes every aspect of the educational experience.

Fusion, which currently operates more than 50 other campuses in the United States (including six in the region), provides access to children for whom traditional school is not a good fit, including those interested in exploring passions outside of school, such as acting, art or athletics. Columbia Head of School Nicole Weston has been in education for more than 20 years; before joining Fusion’s other campus in Washington, D.C., as assistant director in 2016, she was an administrator for a private school startup in Montgomery County.