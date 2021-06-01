Offit Kurman named to American Lawyer’s Prestigious Am Law 200 List

Offit Kurman has been ranked on American Lawyer’s venerable Am Law 200 list, an annual ranking of the highest-grossing law firms in the United States.

Ranking at number 191, this is the first time that Offit Kurman has been included on the list.

The Am Law 200 list ranks U.S.-based law firms on revenue per lawyer, compensation, profits per lawyer, profitability index, value per lawyers, profits per equity partner and overall revenue.

“Our entrance into the Am Law 200 is a testament to two things – our business model of providing entrepreneurial businesses and their owners with outstanding legal counsel and advice, and the fantastic efforts of our Team at Offit Kurman,” said firm Chairman and CEO Ted Offit. “Our entire Team is proud of what we accomplished together.”

Advertisement

Offit Kurman also announced that it will open an office in Spartanburg, South Carolina, marking the opening of the firm’s second office in South Carolina.

The Stevens Firm Family Law Center, and its founder Ben Stevens, bring their experience tackling complex and sophisticated divorce and child custody cases throughout the state.

Since its inception in 1987 in Owings Mills, Maryland, Offit Kurman has grown to 15 offices in eight states and the District of Columbia, with nearly 250 attorneys and 450 employees.

Much of Offit Kurman’s growth has been built on lateral affiliation with lawyers and lawyer groups and acquisition of law firms. The firm offers lateral attorneys an objective performance-based compensation model and unique working environment that embraces innovation.

For more than 15 years, Offit Kurman has been on a steady and deliberate growth trajectory.

In 2019, the National Law Journal listed Offit Kurman as the second fastest growing firm in the United States.

This sustained high rate of growth can be attributed to the firm’s entrepreneurial environment and unique operating structure that encourages innovation in a way that directly benefits client work.