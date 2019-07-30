Offit Kurman affiliates with Horack Talley, expanding

Offit Kurman, one of the fastest-growing law firms in the mid-Atlantic, is strategically expanding into the Southeast by affiliating with one of Charlotte’s oldest law firms.

Starting Sept. 1, the attorneys and staff of Horack Talley will be joining Offit Kurman.

The affiliation extends Offit Kurman’s geographic footprint to encompass roughly half of the East Coast and lays the foundation for further expansion for the firm.

Fifty-one employees of Horack Talley, including 27 lawyers, will become Offit Kurman’s Charlotte office through the affiliation. The team will remain in their current office location at 301 South College Street. The group’s move to become part of Offit Kurman will create a number of new jobs for the local community.

Horack Talley is yet another regional group that has affiliated with Offit Kurman over the past several years. In 2009, when many law firms were reducing staff, Offit Kurman announced a corporate strategy for regional expansion from Baltimore to other cities and states on the East Coast. That initiative resulted in the firm’s significant growth and the opening of offices in the metropolitan and suburban areas of Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia; Wilmington, DE; New York; and now Charlotte.

By strategically expanding in key markets, Offit Kurman has grown at a rapid pace: from 55 attorneys in 2009 to more than 200 attorneys by mid-2019. Earlier this year, Law360 recognized the firm as one of the top 400 largest legal providers in the U.S., with a growth rate of nearly double the average for the top 100 on the list.

Founded in 1932, Horack Talley boasts a long history of legal service to its community in Charlotte. Its practice groups include community associations, business and corporate, family law, litigation, real estate, and personal wealth services.

Horack Talley’s practice groups complement Offit Kurman’s core practice areas and clients in real estate, business law and transactions, mergers and acquisitions, labor and employment, estates and trusts, and family law. The affiliation allows Horack Talley to provide a full range of legal services to clients, and to fuel growth opportunities for engaging new clients – by tapping into the Offit Kurman’s expanded practice area platform and network of 200-plus attorneys – without an increase in hourly rates.

Ted Offit, Offit Kurman chairman, CEO, and co-founder, commented on how Charlotte is the perfect city to launch the firm’s Southeast expansion, in part because of the city’s tremendous growth. Charlotte is now the fifth-fastest growing city in the nation, according to Census data. Its strong banking and financial industries also fit with Offit Kurman’s presence in New York and Wilmington.

For more information about Offit Kurman’s legal services, the new attorneys joining the firm in Charlotte, and current career opportunities, visit offitkurman.com.