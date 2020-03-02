Oceaneering expands, adds new jobs

Oceaneering International, a provider of engineered products and services, is expanding its operations in the state and creating more than 135 new full-time jobs in Anne Arundel County. To accommodate the growth, the Hanover company is creating a mezzanine in one of its three leased facilities along Dorsey Road to add approximately 24,000 square fee t of office space.

The construction started in late February with completion slated for early fall and is expected to bring the facility’s space to approximately 157,000 square feet. Oceaneering employs 463 full-time workers in the county and anticipates having a total of 600 employees by December 2023.

“Oceaneering has made an investment to increase our capacity and improve our facilities to better meet the growing needs of our customers and our workforce in Maryland. We have been in Maryland since the early ’90s and are committed to the area and glad to be part of the community,” said Phil Beierl, senior vice president of Oceaneering’s advanced technologies division. “We are particularly pleased by the help and encouragement we’ve gotten from our local representative on the county council (Sarah Lacey, District 1) and the Anne Arundel County Office of Planning and Zoning.”

Hanover serves as the regional headquarters for Oceaneering’s Advanced Technologies division, which is one of five major business segments for Oceaneering International. To assist with project costs, the Maryland Department of Commerce has approved a $150,000 conditional loan through Advantage Maryland, formerly the Maryland Economic Development Assistance Authority and Fund (MEDAAF). Additionally, Anne Arundel County is providing a $15,000 workforce training grant to help with job growth at the project site.

The company is also eligible for the More Jobs for Marylanders program, as well as the state’s Job Creation Tax Credit. The More Jobs for Marylanders program was the centerpiece of Gov. Larry Hogan’s 2017 Maryland Jobs Initiative, incentivizing manufacturers to create new jobs in the state.