OBI names New CEO

Marsha Legg has joined Opportunity Builders Inc. (OBI), of Millersville, as CEO. Legg comes to OBI after spending the last eight years at The League for People with Disabilities, where she most recently served as senior vice president, workforce and community engagement.

Legg has more than 20 years of experience in the disability industry, with an emphasis in overseeing all aspects of disability programs and operations. She has a track record of strategically growing existing services and developing new programs to meet the unmet needs of adults and children with disabilities.

She also maintains active involvement in the disability community through charity work and service on various boards and committees. Legg is currently president of the Maryland Works Board of Directors and vice chair of the Maryland State Rehabilitation Council.