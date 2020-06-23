Novetta acquires WaveStrike

Novetta , a leader in advanced analytics technology, has announced the acquisition of WaveStrike, based in Annapolis Junction.

Novetta’s acquisition of WaveStrike deepens its capability development expertise for shared customers and creates new growth opportunities for employees. Founded in 2010, WaveStrike is a premium provider of software engineering services, data analytics, and technology solutions to national security customers.

For more than two decades, Novetta has developed disruptive technologies that deliver actionable insights to address Defense and National Security challenges. Novetta’s advances in machine learning, DevSecOps, and cloud engineering have revolutionized how customers process petabytes of complex, high-velocity data.

“We are excited to welcome WaveStrike to the Novetta family. Combining our complementary capabilities and talented teams mean stronger support for our customers,” said Tiffanny Gates, Novetta President and CEO. “The synergy between our programs positions us for larger-scale opportunities and reinforces us as a top destination for technical talent.”