Northrop Realty opens in Ellicott City

Northrop Realty, a Long & Foster Company, opened an office in Ellicott City, the latest in a series of new office openings as the residential real estate brokerage expands throughout the region.

Located at 10065 Baltimore National Pike, Northrop Realty’s Ellicott City office covers 4,500 square feet and supports 30 real estate agents.

“With new offices in Columbia, Annapolis and now Ellicott City, among our other offices, we’re expanding quickly throughout the Baltimore-Washington region,” said Creig Northrop, president and CEO of Northrop Realty. “Our Ellicott City office is conveniently located in a community we’ve served for decades. We’re here and ready to help home buyers and sellers accomplish their dreams.”

In addition to Ellicott City, Northrop Realty has offices in Annapolis, Clarksville, Columbia, Silver Spring, Sykesville and Timonium.

Creig Northrop has more than 25 years of experience in real estate and leads a team of more than 100 licensed real estate professionals.

Northrop Realty will hold a ribbon-cutting grand opening ceremony with the Howard County Chamber of Commerce for the Ellicott City office on Thursday, May 2, from 4 to 7 p.m.