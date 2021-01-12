Nonprofits encouraged to apply for BGE grants

BGE is accepting applications for its Emergency Response and Safety Grants program. The economic need for the community during the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis continues to increase, making these grants more important than ever before.

This is the eighth year for the program which supports nonprofit emergency response and public safety organizations throughout BGE’s service area. To date, BGE has provided nearly $2.8 million to 463 emergency response projects/programs, which aligns with BGE’s commitment to the safety of our central Maryland customers. Grants of up to $10,000 are available for eligible 501c3 organizations. Applications are available online at BGE Emergency Response and Safety Grants, and all applications must be submitted by Jan. 15.

BGE presented more than $300,000 to last year’s grant recipients. In addition to supporting the emergency responder community in Maryland, BGE provides training for fire, police, 911 centers and emergency management organizations who routinely work around utility equipment.