CAREAPP Unites Providers, Orgs, Clients to Improve Health Outcomes

CAREAPP is a community-wide project led by Howard County Health Department to support healthy living beyond traditional health care settings. The project focuses on a client’s economic and social conditions and reducing needs, such as transportation, food, education, employment, housing and health access, to improve health outcomes.

CAREAPP operates on a web-based platform developed by Healthify, which features a live, searchable resource database, a needs assessment screening tool, a two-way referral tracking system and data analytics. It enables the network of partner organizations and providers to communicate in real-time, linking vulnerable clients to critical resources and support.

There are 27 community partners in the CAREAPP network, including private, public, government and academic sectors, with more than 700 individual community providers recently trained to use the tool. For more information about CAREAPP powered by Healthify and participating community partners, visit www.hccareapp.org.

MDOT Announces $2.1M for 43 Bicycle, Pedestrian Projects

The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced $20,395,834 in grants to support improvements for bicycle and pedestrian safety, and connectivity across the state. Three separate state and federal grant programs will provide funds to transportation agencies, local jurisdictions and nonprofit organizations for 43 projects, as well as provide a key link in western Anne Arundel County.

The three grant programs allow the state to support local partners and invest in safety and connectivity improvements in the multi-modal transportation network. For example, a project to link the WB&A Trail in Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties via a bridge over the Patuxent River will receive $4.7 million from the Transportation Alternatives Program. The 700-foot bicycle and pedestrian bridge will complete a key missing link in the WB&A Trail, which was built on the abandoned corridor of the WB&A Electric Railway.

Once constructed, bicyclists and other trail users will be able to travel more safely than sharing the roadways with motorized vehicles on Route 450, Route 3 and Route 175. The WB&A Trail is a component of the East Coast Greenway and the American Discovery Trail, which are national trail systems running from Maine to Florida and Delaware to California, respectively.

The announcement includes $2.1 million in state funds from the Maryland Bikeways Program; $478,000 in federal funding from the Recreational Trails Program; and $17.8 million in federal funding from the Transportation Alternatives Program.

Join the HCAC for the 21st Annual Celebration of the Arts

The Howard County Arts Council (HCAC) will mark 20 years of recognizing the local arts community’s stars at its signature event, the Celebration of the Arts in Howard County gala, to be held Saturday, March 24, from 6–10 p.m. at the Peter & Elizabeth Horowitz Visual & Performing Arts Center at Howard Community College.

The evening will begin with a reception featuring artwork and musical performances in the Studio Theatre. At 8 p.m., guests will move to the Smith Theatre for the live presentation of the Rising Star Performing Artists Competition and the 2017 Howie Awards; seats also will be available in the Studio Theatre for a simulcast of the show. Then, the HCAC’s 2018 Arts Scholarship recipients will be announced.

Buddy and Sue Emerson, supporters of a number of community and charitable organizations in Howard County and statewide, will act as honorary chairs for the evening. Myron “Mo” Dutterer, recipient of the 2003 Howie Award for Outstanding Arts Educator and a member of the Howard County theater community, will serve as emcee.

The Rising Star Performing Arts Competition showcases 10 young performing solo artists and/or small ensembles (ages 18–35). These artists will be vying for a no-strings-attached $5,000 professional development award; the winner will be selected by the audience. For more information, visit www.hocoarts.org/explore/learn-participate/celebration-of-the-arts.

Kellner Retiring From Columbia Archives

After more than three decades of leading the Columbia Archives, Barbara Kellner is retiring. Kellner, 72, moved to Columbia from New Jersey with her family in the early 1980s. Soon afterward, she took an administrative position with the newly formed Archives, which became part of Columbia Association in 1992.

What began as a part-time job led to her eventually becoming director. During her tenure, the archives has received landmark acquisitions such as Columbia founder Jim Rouse’s papers, which document his life and give even more insight into the story of Columbia and Rouse’s role as a pioneer of festival marketplaces and shopping centers.

She also has been a guiding force behind signature community events, such as the annual Columbia BikeAbout, which spotlights Columbia’s history and landscape with a family-friendly bicycle ride through the community’s open space. As for her plans, Kellner said, “I am looking forward to a new chapter, a new passion ­— but Columbia is still in my heart, and I expect it will show up in something I do.”

Vendors Wanted for Howard County’s GreenFest

Vendor applications are now being accepted for Howard County’s annual GreenFest, which will be back for its 11th consecutive year on Saturday, April 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Howard Community College’s Burrill Galleria, 10901 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia.

Last year’s event drew more than 2,000 attendees and featured nearly 80 commercial and nonprofit vendors with information about how to live a more ecologically-sound lifestyle. The theme for 2018 is “Explore, Connect, Act.”

Each exhibit space includes a 5-foot table and two chairs. Cost to nonprofits is $25 per space; cost to other entities, including commercial businesses, is $35 per space. An additional $10 late fee will be charged to those who apply after Friday, Feb. 23. The vendor and sponsorship application is available via www.hcgreenfest.org. For more information, contact Alan Wilcom at 410-313-6433 or via email at awilcom@howardcountymd.gov.

MDOT to Host Minority Business Workshop in Spanish

As part of the Hogan Administration’s “Maryland Is Open for Business” initiative, the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) offers free Minority Business Enterprise/Disadvantaged Business Enterprise/Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise/Small Business Enterprise Application Assistance workshops to assist business owners with the certification process.

To increase outreach to Hispanic-owned businesses, MDOT has partnered with the Alliance for Hispanic Commercial Contractors (AHCC) to offer workshops in Spanish. The second Spanish-Only Certification workshop will be held Jan. 10, from 9 to 11 a.m., at MDOT Headquarters, 7201 Corporate Center Drive, Hanover.

For questions, contact Denise Merritt (MDOT) at 410-865-1380 or Vanessa Lopez (AHCC) at 443-324-6854. RSVP to Vanessa Lopez at vanessa@ahcc-midatlantic.org.

Schuh to Host ‘King’s Dream: Then and Now’

Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh and Anne Arundel United will host a special event honoring the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., to include a screening of his iconic “I Have a Dream” speech and presentations by experts called “King’s Dream: Then and Now.”

The event will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 16, from 7 to 9 p.m., at the Pascal Center for Performing Arts at Anne Arundel Community College (AACC). Doors will open and a welcoming reception will start at 6 p.m. Featured speakers will include Lester Brooks, from AACC; former Maryland Delegate and Baltimore Councilman Keiffer Mitchell, Jr.; and civil rights activist Carl Snowden. RSVP via www.facebook.com/events/133222000703146.

Arundel LDC Community Grant Application Period Open

Anne Arundel County announced the Local Development Council (LDC) community grant application period is open. The LDC was established under the authority of state law in those counties in which a video lottery terminal facility, or casino, is located.

Anne Arundel County receives 4.51% of total revenues generated by video lottery terminals at Maryland Live! Casino. This funding is distributed by the county in the form of local impact grants and must be used for improvements primarily in the communities in immediate proximity to the casino.

Applications can be downloaded at www.aacounty.org/LDC; applicants also can download tips for a successful grant proposal. All applications must be received by close of business on Jan. 26. Applications and documentation can be mailed to Jack Patterson, Development Assistant, Arundel Community Development Service, 2666 Riva Road, Suite 210, Annapolis MD 21401. Electronic copies must be emailed to jpatterson@acdcsinc.org.

Grant awards will be distributed in August 2018. Last year, the county and Maryland Live! awarded $18.5 million in local impact grants for fiscal 2018 to various grant recipients as recommended by the LDC, of which $370,000 went to community support grants.

Come-UNITY Founders Share Crime Prevention Award

Pastor Ginny Price of New Hope Lutheran Church, Columbia, and Steven Lewis, a Howard County real estate professional, received the Governor’s Crime Prevention Award. Nominated by the Howard County Police Department (HCPD), they were recognized for their efforts to foster increased community engagement with the police through the Come-UNITY Group, an informal conversation and community discussion group that seeks to cross color and cultural divides.

Presented during the 38th Annual Governor’s Crime Prevention Award ceremony in Annapolis, the award is sponsored by the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services (DPSCS), among other agencies. It recognizes individuals and agencies for contributions to the furtherance of crime prevention in their communities.

HCC President’s Gala Raises $200K for Student Scholarships

Howard Community College (HCC) raised $200,000 for student scholarships at its President’s Gala, which celebrated the opening of the new Science, Engineering and Technology (SET) Building. Presented by BGE, the black-tie affair attracted more than 600 guests, with proceeds going to the Howard Community College Educational Foundation (HCCEF), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

The $76.7 million, 145,300-square-foot building offers dedicated laboratories for hands-on training in disciplines such as cybersecurity, computer forensics, genetics, geology and plant science. It also features a two-story engineering big build room with a strong wall, a ceiling-mounted crane, a catwalk and workbenches. A rooftop telescope observation area, with a telescope warming room and a weather station with a camera, is available to the college’s aspiring astronomers.

Apply for CA Scholarships Rewarding Teens for Community Service

Applications are now being accepted for the 2018 Maggie J. Brown Spirit of Columbia Scholarship Award. Columbia Association’s (CA) scholarship program offers up to six $2,500 awards to graduating high school seniors who exhibit exceptional efforts in providing community service to benefit residents of Columbia and the surrounding area.

The students must live on CA-assessed property or have a parent/guardian who works full-time on, or owns, CA-assessed property. Applicants must be graduating in May/June 2018 from an accredited public, private or parochial high school, or be home-schooled in accordance with COMAR 13A.10.01. The students must have a cumulative grade point average of 2.0 or better.

Applications are available at ColumbiaAssociation.org/scholarship. Completed applications must be submitted by March 15. For more information, call 410-715-3161 or email SpiritofColumbia@ColumbiaAssociation.org.

MSP Needs Volunteers for Polar Bear Plunge

The 2018 Maryland State Police (MSP) Polar Bear Plunge is right around the corner, and Special Olympics Maryland is looking for volunteers. They are needed throughout the week to assist with event setup, logistics and in the plunge zone. Interested volunteers wanting to help can register at www.somd.org/volunteer.

Group leaders interested in group volunteer experiences should email volunteers@somd.org for more volunteer opportunities. For additional information about the plunge, as well as other volunteer opportunities throughout the year, visit www.somd.org or call 410-242-1515.

CAC Gives Back by Creating Hand-Made Toys in New MakerSpace

The Chesapeake Arts Center (CAC) opened a new MakerSpace in September 2017 and used it to give back to the community during the holiday season. Approximately 65 wooden toys, handmade and painted under the direction of CAC MakerSpace Coordinator Henry Scott and Prof. Stephen Bradley, UMBC ‘Social Entrepreneurship in Place’ class, were given to children at the Anne Arundel County Public School’s Ruth Parker Eason School.

A selected group of children from the school visited the Makerspace to create crafts and receive the toys that were created for them. Ruth Parker Eason is a public, separate day school located in Millersville. The school provides a special education program for students ages 3 through 21 who have moderate to severe disabilities.

Columbia Orchestra Season Resumes

The Columbia Orchestra’s 2017–18 season continues on Saturday, Jan. 27. The program opens with “Deadlock,” by Ruby Fulton, featuring Baltimore beatboxer Shodekeh, for whom the piece was written. Next, the orchestra welcomes back pianist Michael Sheppard to perform Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3; finally, Brahms’ D Major Symphony No. 2 will round out the program.

In addition, Bill Scanlan Murphy, music department faculty member at Howard Community College, will offer a free lecture at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $28/$22 for adults, $24/$18 for seniors and $12/$10 for students. A $3 ticket processing fee will apply. For more information, call 410-465-8777 or visit www.columbiaorchestra.org.

Howard Office of Children, Families to Hold Info Fair

Howard County’s Department of Community Resources & Services will host its annual Preschool/Child Care Information Fair, Children On Board, on Saturday, Jan. 20, from 1 to 4 p.m., at Ten Oaks Ballroom, 5000 Signal Bell Lane, Clarksville. Admission is free; however, attendees are asked to bring a nonperishable food item or unopened pack of diapers to donate to the Howard County Food/Diaper Bank.

Coordinated by the Department’s Office of Children and Families, Children On Board provides parents, guardians, grandparents and child care personnel with a one-stop shop for information on child care, pre-school and summer programs, as well as the opportunity for personal contact with teachers and program directors.

In addition, the new 2018 “Parent’s Guide to Howard County,” will be distributed at the event, free of charge. For more information about the fair, call 410-313-1940 (voice/relay) or email children@howardcountymd.gov.

HCAC Announces HoCo Open 2018, Everyday Relics

Two new exhibits open in mid-January at the Howard County Center for the Arts: The first, “HoCo Open 2018,” once a biennial event, is now an annual non-juried exhibit showcasing work by artists who live, work or study in Howard County; the Gallery II exhibit, “Everyday Relics,” features artists Charles Bowers and Pamela Crockett. Both exhibits open Jan. 12 and run through Feb. 23.

For “HoCo Open 2018,” artwork will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis until the gallery is full. The exhibit is expected to feature approximately 100 pieces of art in a variety of styles and media, including watercolor, oil painting, sculpture, collage, line drawing, photography, ceramics and more.

“Everyday Relics” features mixed media works. Bowers creates pigment ink transfer images, often depicting imagery of nature; and Crockett’s abstract paintings are inspired by Byzantine artifacts.

The Howard County Arts Council (HCAC) and Howard County Tourism (HCT) will hold a reception for both on Friday, Jan. 19, from 6–8 p.m., and welcome HCT’s partners for a pARTners in ART networking event (snow date: Jan. 26). The evening also will feature the presentation of the new, $500 Covington Emerging Artist Award, sponsored by HorseSpirit Arts Gallery, of Downtown Ellicott City, to an emerging artist participating in “HoCo Open 2018.”

Franchot Presents Schaefer Awards in Howard, Anne Arundel

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot recently presented the 2017 William Donald Schaefer Helping People Awards. In Howard County, the winner was Colleen Konstanzer, the first executive director of Howard County’s Neighbor Ride. The nationally-recognized supplemental transportation program relies on volunteers to provide rides for seniors. Konstanzer has been the organization’s community outreach coordinator for nearly 10 years.

In Anne Arundel County the award went to Isabel’s Gift, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting families with sick children in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. The presentation will be held at Anne Arundel Medical Center (AAMC).

Holiday Food and Wine Tasting Attracts Women Leaders for Grassroots

Almost $8,000 was raised at the third Annual Women Leaders for Grassroots Holiday Food and Wine Tasting hosted by Whole Foods Market Columbia that donated the space and the food. Decanter Fine Wines donated the wines for sampling.

Executive Director Ayesha Holmes provided an update on activities at Grassroots, Howard County’s 24-hour crisis intervention center and shelter for the homeless noting that Grassroots counselors had met face-to-face with 2,386 people last year, received 37,591 calls on the hotline and went out on 1,015 Mobile Crisis Team emergencies..

The shelter programs supported 290 men, women and children who received services to help them achieve permanent housing. Another 977 people were served at the Day Resource Center, where the chronically homeless are provided meals and services.

Presenting sponsors for the Women Leaders for Grassroots event were Lisa Higgins Hussman, Jean F. Moon of Jean Moon & Associates and Barbara Van Winkle of Nancy Adams Personnel.