Non-partisan commission to oversee redistricting​

Gov. Larry Hogan announced a new non-partisan citizen commission to remove partisan politics from redistricting and restore fairness and trust in the process.

For the past six years, Hogan has introduced the Redistricting Reform Act to stop partisan politicians from drawing district lines. Despite the overwhelming support of Marylanders across the political spectrum, partisan politicians in the legislature have refused to even give this common sense bill a vote.

Last year, Virginia voters overwhelmingly approved non-partisan redistricting reform. Hogan’s latest action breathes new life into the bipartisan and grassroots effort to bring these reforms to Maryland and to make sure that voters pick the politicians, not the other way around.