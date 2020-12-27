No fans, no players: Military Bowl cancelled

After organizers initially opted to play the game without fans in attendance due to COVID-19 concerns, the Military Bowl, which was to have been played on Dec. 28 in Annapolis at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, has been canceled after too many teams opted not to play in bowl games this season.

The bowl game normally presents teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference and the American Athletic Conference.

“While so many people worked tirelessly to make this year’s Military Bowl happen, this is an incredibly disappointing step to take,” Military Bowl President and Executive Director Steve Beck. “We are appreciative of the many sponsors who join our mission to honor and support the armed forces, especially our new presenting sponsor Perspecta, as well as our partners at the United States Naval Academy and those in state and local government who worked to ensure a safe environment at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.”