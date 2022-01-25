NIVF reopens Emergency Relief Fund

The National Independent Venue Foundation (NIVF), a 501(c)(3) organization, has relaunched its Emergency Relief Fund (ERF). The NIVF ERF provides economic relief to independent, music and comedy venues, festivals, and promoters across the United States experiencing a severe financial emergency due to circumstances beyond their control.

The NIVA Emergency Relief Fund was first launched by the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) in October 2020 to help struggling venues and promoters on the verge of collapse, as they awaited critical financial relief from government programs. The NIVA Emergency Relief Fund awarded $3,170,000 to entities in 40 states; $2,800,000 to 148 independent venues and $370,000 to 18 independent promoters.

These funds were donated by thousands of individuals across the country, and through the generosity of Mast-Jägermeister U.S., Anheuser-Busch InBev, Spotify, Universal Music Group, the Gerald L. Lenndard Foundation, Sony Corporation, and Fender Musical Instruments Corp. Additional support was provided by YouTube Music to fund the SOSFest fundraising event benefiting the NIVA ERF.

While previously focused solely on mitigating the impact of COVID-19, the updated ERF will now cover additional unforeseeable situations beyond the control of recipients, including natural disasters, future pandemics, and the lasting effects of COVID-19. The ERF is a crucial initiative for NIVF and aligns with its mission to preserve and nurture our national independent, live entertainment community.

Applications are being accepted on a rolling basis throughout the year and reviewed as received on a case-by-case basis by the ERF Committee under the direction of the NIVF Board of Directors. NIVF is committed to inclusivity, diversity, equity, and accessibility in its programs and decision-making processes, including the guidelines, application, criteria, and review process for the NIVF Emergency Relief Fund. More detailed information about the fund, including a link for those that wish to apply or donate, can be found at www.nivferf.org.