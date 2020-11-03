NIST, TEDCO honored for development

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Science and Technology Entrepreneurship Program (N-STEP) implemented by Columbia-based TEDCO is receiving the State and Local Economic Development award from the Mid-Atlantic Region of the Federal Laboratory Consortium for Technology Transfer.

N-STEP focuses on commercialization of NIST research by NIST researchers, who are interested in forming companies to independently pursue further translational research and development of technologies. N-STEP offers grants of up to $112,000 to support projects that continue or initiate translational research and development activities specifically related to NIST’s mission, so that the technologies can be commercialized as products or services to benefit the public. Funding will be provided for specific projects with potential for commercial success that can be successfully completed within 12 months.

The award will be presented at the virtual Awards Ceremony during the FLC Mid-Atlantic Regional Meeting being held on Tuesday, Nov. 10. More information can be found at https://federallabs.org/flc-regions/mid-atlantic/mid-atlantic-region-meeting.