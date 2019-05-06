Nielsen unveils new PPM wearables

New York and Columbia-based Nielsen has unveiled the latest designs for its wearable Portable People Meter (PPM) technology. The updated design of the PPM wearables, which are now available as wristbands, pendants and clip mounts, will make participation easier for panelists and, as a result, improve representation, with Nielsen’s goal being to bridge its audio and other panels to boost value and gain cross-media insights.

Th e new wearable PPM will feature a companion app that will enable data collection out of home, improving compliance while allowing for new ways to interact with panelists; the next step in the development process is testing with former panelists, which will begin later this year.

The corporation has also announced other measurement developments for the radio industry, including Nielsen Media Impact, which is Nielsen’s Total Audience Planning Solution; and updates to its Continuous Diary Measurement, which brings monthly reporting to Nielsen’s Diary markets starting in 46 metros this summer.