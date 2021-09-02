Nielsen, Meredith Corp. ink multi-year deal for local audience measurement

Nielsen, of Columbia, and Meredith Corp. have reached a multi-year renewal agreement for Nielsen Local TV ratings. The agreement includes a range of audience measurement and analytical services across all Meredith’s local stations, including Nielsen Scarborough. Nielsen Scarborough will provide in-depth consumer behavior data on more than 2,000 categories about local shopping, product purchasing, lifestyle and media usage to give Meredith a complete view of the local market consumer.

Nielsen’s industry leading Local TV measurement includes traditional cable, satellite, and over-the-air (OTA) viewers, as well as the fast-growing number of viewers who access linear streams of broadcast content through virtual providers. The combination of Nielsen’s Local TV panels plus return path data empowers Meredith’s customers to activate and measure local media buys with confidence. Nielsen reports viewing across devices and is the only measurement company to provide direct persons measurement, inclusive of incremental out-of-home (OOH) audiences in select markets, via Nielsen’s proprietary Portable People Meter (PPM).