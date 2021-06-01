Nielsen, Boston Globe Media Partners conduct brand study on cross-platform diversity, inclusion

Nielsen, which operates offices in Columbia, and Boston Globe Media Partners (BGMP) have announced the launch of a custom and proprietary cross-platform study that will help the New England-based metro organization strengthen its brand position and foster better engagement among local communities.

The study, commissioned by BGMP and designed in partnership with Nielsen, will enable the media organization, particularly its nearly 150-year old daily newspaper, The Boston Globe, to develop a deeper understanding of its readers and potential subscribers. Nielsen will conduct interviews across a diverse range of ethnicities, ages, gender identities and socio-economic backgrounds and will provide potential strategies for the organization and its advertising partners to develop more engaging content and attract new audiences.

Nielsen will be conducting this custom study with the goal of delivering greater understanding of the brand position and perception of BGMP properties in a long-term effort to strengthen relationships and reader engagement. In addition, the Boston Globe has renewed its multi-market agreement for Nielsen Scarborough, Scarborough Fusion and PrimeLingo. Nielsen Scarborough is a leading provider of local market consumer and audience data in the U.S.

The new study is one facet of many ongoing initiatives launched by BGMP to operate through a more inclusive lens. In January 2021, the Globe launched the Fresh Start initiative to examine past coverage and ensure that its journalism does not perpetuate inequities or have an unjust negative impact on a person’s life.