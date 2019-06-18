NGC awarded $958M Marine contract

The U.S. Marine Corps has awarded Northrop Grumman Corp. (NGC) a $958 million contract for Lot 6 full-rate production of the Gallium Nitride-based (GaN) AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task-Oriented Radar (G/ATOR) systems. The program is managed by Program Executive Officer Land Systems and the contract provides an additional 30 units.

“Northrop Grumman and the Marine Corps have successfully partnered to create a best of ground and airborne radar solution that exceeds the current threat on the modern battlefield,” said Christine Harbison, MGC vice president, land and avionics C4ISR.

“G/ATOR is a crucial capability that protects our warfighters and defends against today’s threat environment and the threat environment of the future. We are excited to reach the full-rate production decision and continue providing advanced multi-mission functionality that meets our customer’s mission needs, protects the warfighter in a rapidly changing threat environment and has significant margin for capability growth.”

G/ATOR replaces five legacy systems operated by the U.S. Marine Corps with a single system, providing significant improvements in performance when compared to the legacy radar families in each of its modes. This results in reduced training, logistics and maintenance costs.

The highly expeditionary, three-dimensional, short-to-medium-range multi-role radar system is designed to detect, identify, and track cruise missiles, manned aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles as well as rockets, mortars and artillery fire.