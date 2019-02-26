NextLOGiK shows software at recent conference

Columbia, Maryland-based software development firm NextLOGiK presented two food safety software solutions for growers, CompWALK and CompWALK.farm, at the Colorado Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association (CFVGA) 2019 Conference, after the introduction of the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) Produce Safety Rule brought additional regulatory requirements that fresh produce growers must adhere to.

NextLOGiK developed CompWALK and CompWALK.farm, two solutions that simplify compliance and food safety management practices. CompWALK is a web and mobile food safety management solution for medium-to-large organizations in the food industry, while CompWALK.farm provides food safety educational resources and documentation management specifically for small farms.