Next Level renews agreement with NCTC

Hanover-based Next Level Sports & Entertainment, a content platform and a premier provider of live sports and entertainment, and the National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC) have completed a new affiliate agreement.

This agreement has the potential to increase Next Level’s distribution by making it available to NCTC’s more than 700 small and mid-sized independent cable and broadband operators across the United States. NXT LVL programming is currently available to 20+ million U.S. homes and 100+ million global households.

NCTC member operators will have access to the full suite of NXT LVL programming and sports content, which includes local and international basketball, elite men’s and women’s lacrosse, college football, multi-sport insight and analysis, high-level personality interviews, and documentaries.

“We are excited to expand our distribution nationally with cable providers who have such a rich tradition of bringing content that consumers want to see. Our mission at Next Level is to continue to build on that rich history with new, exclusive, and highly desired content.” said NXT LVL CEO André Gudger. “We are thrilled to renew this agreement with NCTC, and we look forward to continuing to build strong partnerships with all NCTC members, allowing access for more viewers to watch the innovative and high-quality programming that Next Level is offering as we continue to rapidly expand our subscriber base.”