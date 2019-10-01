New VAAAC website touts BWI accommodations

Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (VAAAC) has launched ExperienceBWI.com, which is designed to make it easier for visitors and area residents to access the information they need to plan an enjoyable business trip or leisure visit to Anne Arundel County’s BWI Region.

VAAAC President and CEO Connie Del Signore said the site features 356 businesses and attractions is the result of years of collaboration between VAAAC, the Symmetry Agency and the BWI business community. “Conversations about a BWI-centric site began in 2015 when Visit Annapolis encouraged the creation of a BWI Region steering committee to help guide the goals and messaging for the region,” she said.

Initial steering committee recommendations resulted in the launch of VAAAC’s TheHotelsatBWI.com in 2017, which was designed to help boost overnight stays in the region. “That was just the beginning. We envisioned a site that would continue to evolve as the region grew,” said Del Signore, “and grow it has.”

Visit Annapolis tested #ExperienceBWI for more than a year, as new restaurants, attractions and hotels opened their doors in the region. “Now, more than ever, a visit to the BWI region is a diverse, multi-faceted experience. The new website conveys this new energy,” she said, “and the host of possibilities the region extends to individual and group travelers.”

The VAAAC plans to grow the reunion and group market aspects of the site during the next year with the help of a recently awarded grant from the Maryland Office of Tourism Development.