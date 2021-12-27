New tenant cuts ribbon at Dobbin Road warehouse

So Original Yarn Shop, a boutique offering materials, accessories and classes for knitting and crocheting, recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new location at 6655 Dobbin Road, in Columbia.

The 80,000-square-foot warehouse/industrial building was acquired by Hill Management Services in 2019 and, following the signing of approximately 30,000 square feet of new leases, is now 100 percent leased and occupied. Boutique Owner Lana Ford founded So Original Yarn Shop 13 years ago and recently relocated from the Olney area.

“Knitting and crocheting is a recognized and highly effective method to reduce stress and, over the years, we have built a loyal community of customers that come here for camaraderie, friendship and to share a similar passion,” said Ford. “Everyone has been severely tested over the past 18 months, and my customers regularly tell me that we have been a beacon for hope during challenging times. Many regularly say this is their happy place. The process of creating something is soothing and provides long-term satisfaction.”

Shortly after acquiring 6655 Dobbin Road more than two years ago, Hill Management Services implemented numerous renovations including replacing the roof, completing upgrades to the interior and exterior lighting, modernizing the common-area restrooms, improving the signage package and installing new landscaping.