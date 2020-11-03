Home Anne Arundel County New service for BWI Marshall  

New service for BWI Marshall  

By
The Business Monthly
-
108
0

Southwest Airlines announced will start nonstop service between BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport and Chicago-O’Hare International Airport on Feb. 14, 2021.  Southwest will offer four daily roundtrip flights between BWI and Chicago-O’Hare.

This is the second new Southwest route for BWI Marshall has announced in recent weeks. The airline will start nonstop service between BWI Marshall and Miami on Nov. 15, 2020.  Southwest will also offer four daily roundtrip flights between BWI and Miami International Airport. Miami and Chicago O’Hare are two new markets for Southwest Airlines.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here