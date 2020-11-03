New service for BWI Marshall  

Southwest Airlines announced will start nonstop service between BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport and Chicago-O’Hare International Airport on Feb. 14, 2021. Southwest will offer four daily roundtrip flights between BWI and Chicago-O’Hare.

This is the second new Southwest route for BWI Marshall has announced in recent weeks. The airline will start nonstop service between BWI Marshall and Miami on Nov. 15, 2020. Southwest will also offer four daily roundtrip flights between BWI and Miami International Airport. Miami and Chicago O’Hare are two new markets for Southwest Airlines.