New mobile meal delivery at BWI Marshall

Travelers, airport staff, and visitors can take advantage of a new mobile meal delivery service to order food for pickup or delivery inside the airport directly from their smartphone or digital device.

Fraport USA’s new GateWaiter program launched this month at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport, offering a self-service option for fliers. More than a dozen airport restaurants and select retail outlets are participating, and more locations are added to BWIGaitWaiter.com each day.

“With our fully integrated mobile platform, we are elevating the guest experience at BWI Marshall by offering another convenient option when it comes to mealtime and snack time,” said Gary Gilliard, vice president of Fraport Maryland. “Passengers can have sweet Maryland crab cakes or tangy tacos delivered to their gate with a simple scan of a QR code on their smartphone. It doesn’t get much easier.”

Scanning the QR Code brings up a variety of restaurant options on BWIGateWaiter.com, searchable by location and cuisine, along with estimated order and delivery times. Guests can pick up their order at the restaurant’s carryout counter or have it delivered to their chosen location at the airport. They can also can opt-in for status alerts. Pickup is free or guests can choose the delivery option for a nominal fee.

Fraport USA’s GateWaiter Mobile Meal Delivery Service is being rolled out in U.S. airports, including Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. The platform is powered by Servy’s Grab Airport Marketplace technology, with delivery by AtYourGate. Grab is the largest e-commerce platform in airports worldwide.