New library named for Busch

The new library that is rising at 1410 West Street in Annapolis has been given an official moniker. Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced that the 32,500-square-foot library will be named the

Annapolis Library. It will be the first county library to be built in 15 years and is expected to open this spring.

Busch was first elected as a delegate from Annapolis in 1987 representing District 30. He served as Speaker of the House from 2003 until his death on April 7, 2019.

Bipartisan leaders of the General Assembly and Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley had written letters of support for naming the library after Busch.

“Mike Busch held a deep belief in the power of education to lift up children and families,” said Maryland Speaker of the House Adrienne Jones. “He cared a great deal about his community and worked tirelessly to make sure their needs were met. That’s why it is so fitting that the Annapolis Library, just a few blocks from his home, will be named in his honor.”

Skip Auld, Anne Arundel County Public Library CEO, said that under Busch’s leadership, public libraries received more than $1 billion in operating and capital funding.

The $24 million facility will feature:

● 85,000 print books and materials

● Large community meeting room with space for 500 people

● Six collaboration spaces for studying or meetings

● Expanded children’s area, including an outdoor play space

● Teen Area

● Tech Zone

● Tinker Space

● Vending Café

● Community Living Room