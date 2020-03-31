New Emergency Funds in Howard

Four local philanthropies have announced new emergency funds and actions to support community members affected by the coronavirus. The Community Foundation of Howard County, Horizon Foundation, United Way of Central Maryland and Women’s Giving Circle of Howard County are working together to assess where assistance may be needed, provide funding, and accept donations.

They are working to assist Howard County nonprofits on the front line of support, focusing on assisting with food security, housing, childcare and health care. Read more at www.thehorizonfoundation.org/coronavirus-response.