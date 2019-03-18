New Art Education Collection to Launch at HCLS Central Branch

Howard County Library System (HCLS) will launch a new Art Education Collection on Saturday, March 23 as a signature component of HCLS Central Branch. The new initiative is integral to HCLS’ mission to promote art and cultural education for all, and create greater access and exposure to art within the community.

Designed to foster a learning environment that both inspires and supports aspirant, amateur and professional artists, the new collection includes framed artwork (prints and photographs) available for borrowing. Each artwork is accompanied by information about the artist, the piece, and tools to inspire conversation.

The nearly 300 item collection contains diverse visual styles and themes, and features artists such as Frida Kahlo, Georgia O’Keefe, Ernie Barnes, Charles Bibbs, Paul Cezanne, Mark Rothko, and Pablo Picasso. Featured within the collection is the Images of Howard County Collection by the late Columbia resident and photographer Donald Reichle. An avid photographer of historic buildings and structures around Maryland, Reichle documented historic buildings throughout Howard County including a number of buildings along Main Street Ellicott City. Reichle generously donated his Images of Howard County to Howard County Library System in 2012.

The framed artwork is packaged in protective, easy to transport bags. The collection is only available at HCLS Central Branch, and customers must be 18 years of age or older to borrow artwork. Customers may only borrow two items from the collection at any given time for a four-week period. The artwork cannot be reserved or renewed.

Special activities are planned on Saturday, March 23 from 10 am to 2 pm at HCLS Central Branch to celebrate the Library’s reinvigorated focus on the importance of art and the premier of the new educational collection.

The selection of available art can be viewed in the catalog at hclibrary.org.