NEP Group Acquires Broadcast Sports International

NEP Group, a worldwide outsourced technical broadcast video production partner, has acquired Hanover-based Broadcast Sports International (BSI). BSI designs and builds critical-use wireless networks and high-end wireless A/V systems, and provides broadcast-quality wireless audio-visual solutions worldwide for major television networks, sports leagues and other marquee customers.

BSI’s solutions include wireless camera systems, wireless audio systems, wireless communications systems and digital technology to receive, decode and distribute images and sounds. It is known in the industry for its in-car cameras for nearly all international racing series, including NASCAR, IndyCar and the National Hot Rod Association, and in wireless cameras and microphones for golf events.

BSI services more than 500 unique venues across the globe, including more than 200 golf courses and 100-plus auto-racing venues. The company serves the international sports broadcast market via its U.S. and London offices.

“Combining our wireless talents and technology with an industry leader like NEP will take our business even further and, most importantly, it will benefit our clients by enabling us to provide them with a full suite of broadcast and specialty services” said Jeremy Pink, president of BSI. Pink and Peter Larsson of BSI’s senior management team will continue to run the business.