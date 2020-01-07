Neighbor Ride, Winter Growth partner to expand accessible transportation

Neighbor Ride and Winter Growth have partnered to provide wheelchair accessible transportation to Howard County seniors through a new pilot program, The Community Connector.

The program will initially target existing and former Neighbor Ride or Winter Growth clients who require wheel-chair accessible transportation.

A ribbon cutting ceremony is planned for Tuesday, Jan. 14, in Winter Growth’s parking lot, located at 5460 Ruth Keeton Way in Columbia. The public is invited to attend.

Founded in 2004, Neighbor Ride’s mission is to enhance the health and quality of life for Howard County’s seniors by providing the comfort and peace of mind of affordable, passenger-focused transportation services through a reliable, volunteer-based system.

Neighbor Ride volunteer drivers have provided over 175,000 trips for ambulatory Howard County seniors, helping them remain connected to the people, services, and activities that add meaning and value to their lives.

With funding from Howard County Government, The Kahlert Foundation and The Leonard and Helen R. Stulman Charitable Foundation, Neighbor Ride recently launched its new Ride Match database, which will be utilized to manage scheduling and data-tracking for the Community Connector.

Founded in 1979, Winter Growth’s mission is to provide community-based services including Adult Medical Day Care, Assisted Living, and Respite Care for senior and disabled adults, supporting them in achieving their highest potential for independence, dignity, and life satisfaction.

With generous funding provided by the Ed and Fern Hamel Family Foundation, Winter Growth purchased a wheel chair accessible minivan for the Community Connector initiative.