National Independent Venue Association pleased to receive grant approvals

National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) members have received approval notices from the Small Business Administration (SBA) stating that their Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) applications have been approved.

Formed in mid-April 2020, just three weeks into the pandemic’s shutdown, NIVA now consists of more than 3,000 venues, promoters, and festivals representing all 50 states, and Washington, D.C. With the support of its members, artists, and their fans, NIVA was the driving force behind lobbying and grassroots efforts for the bipartisan Save Our Stages Act. Now named the SVOG, it was signed into law as part of the second COVID-19 Relief Bill on Dec. 27. The program allocates $16 billion in federal emergency relief to independent venues and promoters.

“The situation was dire, and our research showed 90 percent of independent venues would be shuttered forever without this relief. We owe enormous gratitude to those who spearheaded the funding legislation: Senators Amy Klobuchar and John Cornyn, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Representatives Peter Welch and Roger Williams, who led the charge to ensure that we will reopen, rehire, and return as the economic engines for our communities across the nation,” said Rev. Moose, executive director of NIVA.

“Together with 230 bipartisan cosponsors in the House and Senate, our Congressional champions made it possible for us to once again be the magnet for commerce and renewal in our neighborhoods, and a crucial component to bring back jobs, live entertainment, and tourism. We’re grateful that the first award notices have been issued and appreciate that SBA Administrator Guzman said there will be a ramp up of notifications.”