Nadiv appointed to BWI Business Partnership

The BWI Business Partnership welcomed Ronny R. Nadiv as its new Director of Strategic Initiatives, effective Aug. 24. Nadiv recently was the director of membership for the Howard County Chamber of Commerce.

“We are very excited to have Ronny join our team,” reported Gina Stewart, executive director of the Partnership. “Ronny’s experience in the BWI region and his charismatic personality will lend itself well to the growth and vibrancy of our organization.”

Nadiv has over 25 years of experience in business development, external community affairs, events management, fund-raising, sales management, marketing and social media. His experience includes working with the Baltimore Sun Media Group as a national sales and marketing consultant and served as the director of membership for The Greater Fort Lauderdale G&L Chamber of Commerce.

Ronny serves on numerous boards including the Executive Task Force Committee for the Maryland Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Rebuilding Howard County, MD and Howard County Public School System, Advisory Council.

He also served as First Sergeant, Senior Clinic Commander in the Israeli Armed Forces.

“I look forward to collaborating with state and local government agencies while fostering relationships and offering support to businesses, furthering economic growth and transportation development of the BWI business region,” said Nadiv.