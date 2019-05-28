Mount Hebron High sweeps the 19th National Economics Challenge

Mount Hebron High School, Ellicott City, won both divisions of the 19th Annual National Economics Challenge (NEC) sponsored by the Council for Economic Education (CEE), which was recently held in New York City, marking the first time in the history of this challenge, two teams from the same high school achieved that feat.

CEE’s NEC is the only competition of its kind and is designed to build critical thinkers and tomorrow’s leaders. The NEC recognizes exceptional high school students for their knowledge of economic principles and their ability to apply problem-solving and critical-thinking skills to real-world events.

It covers microeconomics, macroeconomics, international and current events in both critical thinking and quiz bowl rounds, and students compete in one of either two divisions depending on their level of experience. The Adam Smith division is for advanced placement, baccalaureate and honors students; the David Ricardo division is for semester general economics students participating in the NEC for the first time.

Sixteen U.S. teams made it to the finals out of more than 10,000 students who competed nationwide to represent their states. For more information, go to www.NationalEconomicsChallenge.org.