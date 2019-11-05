Mother-Daughter date night in Old Ellicott City

It’s date night for mothers and daughters of all ages in Old Ellicott City on Saturday, November 9.

Mothers and daughters are invited to come to OEC form 4-9 p.m., choose an activity or two, enjoy dinner and drinks at one of our many restaurants, then score some great deals on clothing, accessories, home goods, classes and services.

Jen Yocum, who brought her business Willow & Oak Wellness Center to Main Street earlier this year, is the energy behind this new event. “I wanted to come up with a way to spotlight Old Ellicott City’s unique collection of experiences, not just our great shops and restaurants, but the many creative outlets and pampering options. A mother-daughter event seemed like a fresh new way to get there.”

Ladies will enjoy free and ticketed activities including “Make Your Own Gemstone Mala Bead Bracelet” at Willow and Oak Wellness Center, “Vintage Dress-Up & Photo Booth” at Taylor’s Collective, “Intro to Ballet” at Ballet Conservatoire XIV, “Create your own Bouquet” at Flower Barn’s flower bar, “Vision Board Workshop” at Miss Fit, “Make & Take” activity at Reclaimed by You, “Mother-Daughter Craft Class” at A Journey from Junk, and “Mommy and Me” and “Mother-Daughter Yoga” classes at Main Street Yoga.

Activity participants receive a set of coupons to redeem that night for specials at local restaurants, shops and salons. Free and discounted dessert, wine and cocktail/mocktails are offered by Ellicott Mills Brewing Co., La Palapa, Manor Hill Tavern, Matcha Time Café and Park Ridge Creamery. Discounts abound at Attic Antiques, B Boutique, The Clayground Studio & Gallery, Envy Salon, Lotus, Poppy & Stella, Primitive Beginnings, Southwest Connection, Sweet Elizabeth Jane, Sweet Suds, and The Wine Bin.

Come see what’s new in Old Ellicott City! For more information visit https://visitoldellicottcity.com/event-pro/mother-daughter-date-night-in-oec/