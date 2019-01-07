More Merriweather Updates Underway

Columbia’s Merriweather Post Pavilion is undergoing construction on the next phase of its $55 million, multi-year renovation, with the active project being the completion of the two new loge roofs that are located on either side of the main structure. This project will include new, unique seating and viewing opportunities that have been designed to enhance the fan experience.

The next (and among the last) aspects of the facility update will be the construction of additional restroom and concession facilities, which are slated for next winter.

“After a season in which the loge roofs were only partially complete, we’re excited to be working towards their full completion ahead of 2019,” said Ian Kennedy, executive director of the Downtown Columbia Arts and Culture Commission. “The improvements we’re making this off-season will take our one-of-a-kind venue to new heights.”