Moose Athletic Club forms alliance with Hero’s Lacrosse

The Moose Athletic Club of Glen Burnie has formed an alliance with Hero’s Lacrosse with plans to launch Sweatin Moose, a summer league, lacrosse academy and camp targeting area youth players with a focus on a Canadian box lacrosse-style of training and playing.

The program will be available for boys ranging from kindergarten through eighth grade and will be overseen by Program Director Brad Reppert, a former professional lacrosse player and high school coach, together with General Manager Josh Byrom, the former Assistant Athletic Director at Archbishop Spalding who also played college football at the University of Louisville.

Sweatin Moose will be held at both the indoor and outdoor sports fields at the new Moose Athletic Club located at 1911 Crain Highway.

Formerly the Moose Lodge and Family Center, the 30,000-square-foot building was transformed into a multi-functional indoor sports facility featuring a 6,500-square-foot turf box arena and 3,900-square-foot turf training area, in addition to a fitness and weight room and locker room facility.

“We specifically chose a Canadian box style of training and play based on its emphasis on navigating small spaces, the development of finely-tuned stick skills and the smaller field size that improves athletic quickness,” said Reppert. “Every level of lacrosse has moved in that direction including the trimmed down midfield in the Premier Lacrosse League that compresses play, the World Lacrosse Sixes league and the use of box lacrosse training techniques by major college and high school teams. Our affiliation with Hero’s Lacrosse, which for so many years served as the breeding ground for high quality lacrosse players in the Anne Arundel County region is a natural one. We intend to leverage the club’s brand name recognition, influence in the local youth lacrosse community and extensive contacts to quickly grow this program.”