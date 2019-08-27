Money names Loyola a ‘Best Value’ college

Loyola University Maryland has been named one of the nation’s Best Colleges for Your Money by Money Magazine. Loyola ranked No. 303 on the list of 744 U.S. colleges and universities on Money’s list. Undergraduate alumni report an average salary of $57,500 within five years of graduation, according to the report.

One of the heavily weighted variables in Money’s calculation is six-year graduation rate. Loyola’s graduation rate is about 30 points higher than the national average, as 80 percent of the university’s undergraduate students graduate in four years. Money also focused heavily on affordability, as the discussions about the costs of college continue. At Loyola, 85 percent of undergraduate students receive financial aid.