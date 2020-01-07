Moderate Income Housing Unit applications open

The Howard County Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) is accepting applications for its Moderate Income Housing Unit (MIHU) program during its first open enrollment period of 2020. Applications will be accepted through Friday, Jan. 31.

During the month of January, DHCD will host four MIHU workshops to explain the program’s eligibility requirements and the application process. The workshops are free and open to the public; however, registration is required. On Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, DHCD will host its first of three MIHU Homeownership Information Workshops from 6 to 8 p.m., in Room 211 at 9820 Patuxent Woods Drive in Columbia. To register for this workshop, visit https://mihu_homeownership_1.eventbrite.com.

The second workshop will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 15, from 6 to 8 p.m. in Room 211 at 9820 Patuxent Woods Drive in Columbia. To register visit https://mihu_homeownership_2.eventbrite.com.

The third and final workshop will take place on Thursday Jan. 23, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m., in Room 211 at 9820 Patuxent Woods Drive in Columbia. To register for this workshop, visit https://mihu_homeownership_3.eventbrite.com.

Finally, on Monday, January 27, 2020, DHCD will host a MIHU Renters Information Workshop, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., in Room 211 at DHCD’s offices at 9820 Patuxent Woods Drive in Columbia. To register for this workshop, visit https://mihu_rental.eventbrite.com.

For more information, contact DHCD’s Housing Opportunities Programs Division at 410-313-6318 and select option two or visit www.howardcountymd.gov/MIHU_openenrollment.

Open enrollment periods for the MIHU homeownership program are held quarterly. To learn more about household size/eligibility requirements, call 410-313-6318 and select option two, or visit www.howardcountymd.gov/MIHU_openenrollment.