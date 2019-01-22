MMHA asks for Community help

The Maryland Multi-Housing Association (MMHA) has joined the National Apartment Association in urging its members to assist residents impacted by the government shutdown. The federal government shutdown is now in its fourth week and almost 800,000 employees are currently furloughed or working without pay.

During this time, MMHA encourages its members, as well as all rental housing providers, to work with residents who may have difficulties paying their rent due to the shutdown. Potential methods of alleviation include creating payment plans, waiving late fees, accepting partial payments and not filing failure to pay rent cases.

The National Apartment Association has prepared customizable documents for rental property owners to communicate with management staff and residents. MMHA also recommends that rental property owners request from residents a copy of their furlough letter and a copy of their December pay stubs or Leave & Earning Statements for verification purposes. For more information, visit www.mmhaonline.org.