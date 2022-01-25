MITAG’s Paine retires after 23 years

Glen Paine, long time executive director of the Maritime Institute of Technology and Graduate Studies (MITAGS) and Maritime Conference Center (MCC), in Linthicum, has announced his retirement. Paine began his maritime career sailing for the International Organization of Masters, Mates & Pilots (MM&P) after graduating from the United States Merchant Marine Academy in 1978.

He had been a MITAGS student for many years before joining the staff as an instructor in 1986, teaching a variety of classes including Radar, Electronic Navigation Systems (EINS), weather and others. He also provided curriculum support for the ship handling department, helping it to implement new courses and custom simulation programs, eventually moving up the ranks to department head.

Paine went on to earn his master’s degree in general administration from the University of Maryland, University College (UMUC), which served him well when he became executive director of the MATES Program in 1998.

Under Paine’s direction and leadership, MITAGS-MCC has become a world-class institution and conference center, winning numerous awards for its Navigation Skills Assessment Program (NSAP), Workboat Academy Program, and advancements in simulation technology and research for the maritime and offshore wind industries. His successor, as selected by the MATES Program trustees, is Director of MITAGS Eric Friend.

Diane Ford, Paine’s executive assistant, has also retired. She started her career at MITAGS in 1974 as a receptionist for several years, leaving briefly and returning in 2001 as MITAGS’ registrar. She then became an academic coordinator in 2003, before becoming Paine’s assistant in 2010.