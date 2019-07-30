Minute Suites coming to BWI Marshall

The Maryland Board of Public Works today approved a contract that will bring Minute Suites, a concessionaire providing private rooms where airport passengers can relax, nap, or work before a flight or during a layover, to BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. The company currently operates six locations in four airports.

At BWI Marshall, Minute Suites will offer five relaxation and workstation rooms on Concourse C. Following the contract approval today, the preliminary schedule calls for construction of the BWI Marshall Minute Suites to begin this fall.

A recent report revealed that BWI Marshall Airport has a total economic impact of $9.3 billion. BWI Marshall and its visitors generate and support more than 106,000 jobs throughout the region. The airport’s passenger traffic grew to 27.1 million in 2018, the fourth-straight record year. BWI Marshall remains the busiest airport in the region.