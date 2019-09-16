Mini Maker Faire set for Columbia

Downtown Columbia Mini Maker Faire, the second annual celebration of innovation and creativity scheduled, is slated for Sunday, Oct. 13, at Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods. From engineers to artists to scientists to crafters, Maker Faire is a venue for “makers” to exhibit hobbies, experiments and projects.

The Inner Arbor Trust, Downtown Columbia Partnership, Howard County Department of Recreation and Parks, Downtown Columbia Arts and Culture Commission, and Howard County Tech Council are co-hosting the event, which is independently produced under a license from Make Community, which licenses Faires worldwide.

As the event is focused on technology, Tracy Turner, executive director of the Howard County Tech Council, said, “Downtown Columbia Mini Maker Faire empowers students, teachers and families to explore creativity in all its forms and drives a much-needed interest in STEM fields. This annual event is setting new directions in education and turns the community into makers, not just consumers.”

The event is free to attend, but tickets are required via downtowncolumbia.makerfaire.com.