Micro weddings offered at Historic Oakland

Historic Oakland, in Columbia, wants to accommodate engaged couples who want to have a wedding and still be safe – so its staff will be offering micro weddings when businesses reopen.

Intimate packages are offered for guest counts of 10-20 people that can be complemented with masks and sanitizer. They can still have a ceremony and reception at the manor house, then when larger crowds can be accommodated, the couple – with the full wedding party – for a full reception with their friends and family.