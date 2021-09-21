MIC opens Social Capital Builders

DeJesus Solutions has been accepted as the newest Resident Member of the Maryland Innovation Center (MIC). The black-owned and operated startup provides research, staff training and program development solutions for organizations dedicated to impacting youth engagement, with a mission to increase the social capital literacy of one million youth by 2025.

Edward DeJesus, president of DeJesus Solutions, began the Social Capital Builders project in Howard County in 2018. The initiative aims to advance the lifelong economic and social well-being of youth through social capital literacy, analysis, and development.

Despite the best efforts of workforce and educational systems, many students are failing to secure gainful employment equal to their investments in education and credentialing. DeJesus plans to change that.

“Access to financing and professional expertise is key,” he said. “With less than 2.6 percent of all venture capital funding going to Black and Latinx founders, we know DeJesus Solutions faces a serious challenge ahead.”

DeJesus Solutions is currently seeking seed funding from socially conscious investors to scale their Foundations in Social Capital Literacy curriculum and web- and app-based platform.