MIC, Mind Over Machines offer workforce series 

As part of a new partnership, Maryland Innovation Center (MIC) and human-centered data and software consultancy, Mind Over Machines, will launch the Workforce Ascension and Enhancement (WAE) series to provide the business community with the tools it needs to automate business processes and free up human capital.

This pilot program aims to spark employee ascension and company growth through automation. The WAE series will include a 101 course on the foundation all companies need to understand how to best leverage Artificial Intelligence (digital assistants) to automate business processes and maximize staff resources, a series of labs, and an ongoing learning hub for participants to stay engaged with workforce and automation and industry trends, awards and support.

The live series of workshops will be a hands-on experiment — all using one data set to go through methodological items and activities. Businesses will then be able to bring their own data sets to the live workshops where they will be able to apply automation tools to their own business challenges. By the end of the workshops, participants will have a roadmap of where they can apply automation enhancements to free up employee time to more meaningful tasks and projects.

The World Economic Forum Future of Jobs Report suggests automation, in tandem with the COVID-19 recession, is creating a ‘double-disruption’ scenario for workers. And by 2025, the time spent on current tasks at work by humans and machines will be equal.

“For many businesses hit by changes in every direction by the pandemic, the ability to innovate processes has been stalled due to the pressure of keeping afloat. Our partnership with Mind Over Machines will help businesses gain the skills and mindset needed to enhance their workforce through human-centered automation with the help of experts to help them along the way,” said MIC Executive Director Chuck Bubeck. “These free programs will allow businesses to apply automation tools to the tasks and processes of their own businesses in real-time, so that they can free up the potential of their staff and improve business effectiveness.”