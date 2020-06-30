MES welcomes Glass as director

Charles Glass has been appointed director of the Millersville-based Maryland Environmental Service (MES) by Gov. Larry Hogan. He joins MES after most recently serving as deputy secretary at the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

Prior to his position at DNR, Glass served as assistant secretary at the Maryland Department of Transportation. He has 20 years of experience in academia and the engineering consulting industry, including serving as an associate professor in civil engineering at Howard University.

“In a time where the need to be focused on the challenges of operating in a pandemic and post-pandemic environment will be a priority, MES will have an important role,” said Roy McGrath, who recently became chief of staff for the executive branch of the state of Maryland after serving as CEO of MES since 2016.