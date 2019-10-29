MES signs agreement with Bioenergy DevCo

Maryland Environmental Service (MES) has entered into an agreement with Bioenergy DevCo (BDC). MES, a state-owned nonprofit, will provide extensive operational expertise to Howard County-based BDC as it designs, sites, constructs, permits, and subsequently operates two anaerobic digestion (AD) facilities planned for the Baltimore area in Maryland.

Headquartered in Howard County since 2016, BDC is a world leader in the finance, design, construction, engineering and operation of AD facilities. The company recently announced plans to develop facilities in the United States, including Maryland. AD technology naturally breaks down organic waste, typically headed for incineration or landfills, and converts the waste into renewable natural gas and an organic soil amendment.

Used extensively internationally, the technology is an environmentally sound means of creating renewable energy while processing organic waste and reducing air, water, and soil pollution in local communities.

“This agreement is an important step toward achieving greater environmental sustainability in Maryland,” said Roy McGrath, CEO of Maryland Environmental Service. “We’re establishing innovative ways to achieve Gov. [Larry] Hogan’s goal of 100% clean energy by 2040. Technology, like through this new anaerobic digestion agreement, will help localities preserve landfill space while disposing of organic waste in an economical and sustainable way. The 50-years of experience MES’ team brings to the table will now help facilitate this progressive technology in Maryland and beyond,” said McGrath.

Under the agreement, MES will:

• Support site, design, permit, and other necessary operational and commissioning, and management of the facilities.

• Perform engineering services including QA/QC (quality assurance and control.)

• Create construction documents, materials, and equipment and procurement specifications.

• Provide environmental documentation and permitting and technical services.

The initial AD facilities are in development for Jessup and planned for Northeast Maryland. AD will:

• Reduce the amount of waste traditionally held in landfills by up to 40%.

• Reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

• Create renewable energy, by converting the waste into natural gas.

• Turn waste management challenges into profitable economic development solutions.