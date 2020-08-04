MES announces record financial performance

2020 marks the Maryland Environmental Service’s (MES) 50th Anniversary and record financial performance for the Millersville-based nonprofit, independent state agency.

MES recently closed fiscal 2020 with record-setting revenue of $178.7 million, an 11 percent increase from the prior year. This exceeds the previous record of $161 million set in 2017.

The record revenue was driven in part by significant environmental projects underway across Maryland and the mid-Atlantic region, including dredging and restoration projects at Cox Creek, shoreline restoration projects at Poplar Island, wastewater management services at Freedom District wastewater treatment plant and a first-of-its-kind partnership with Garrett County to run day-to-day operations of the county’s 27 water and wastewater operations.

As a result of this unprecedented financial success, in April, as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, MES awarded its team members with the first tranche of the largest performance incentive compensation distribution in the organization’s history. MES teammates, many of whom work in essential jobs, have provided uninterrupted environmental services to the state, counties, cities, towns and the private sector throughout the ongoing pandemic.

In June, as the fiscal year ended, Gov. Larry Hogan appointed Charles Glass, Ph.D. as the new head of MES.