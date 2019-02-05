MES Announces Pennington as Managing Director

The Maryland Environmental Service (MES) announced that Steve Pennington, who recently headed business and industry sector development for the Maryland Department of Commerce (DOC), has joined MES, where he will lead strategic partnerships and industry relations for the $155 million, Baltimore area nonprofit.

Pennington comes to MES with extensive experience as a sales and business development leader in the private and public sectors. At the DOC, he led a team of 60 staff focused on Maryland’s “Open for Business” strategy. His earlier experiences in the private sector range from startups to large national enterprises, where he led sales teams focused on regional and national businesses, including teams for health care and public sector accounts.

Throughout his more than 30-year career, Pennington has led sales and marketing efforts for companies including Americom, USA Mobility, Bay Broadband and Sprint. He also led the national business development efforts for Seattle-based start-up ATG Risk Solutions.