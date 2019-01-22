MES Announces Key Dredging Contract

The Maryland Environmental Service (MES), of Millersville, has been issued to award a $12.7 million contract for the dredging of 209-acre Lake Linganore, in Frederick County, to Mobile Dredging & Video Pipe. The project will restore water depths, improve water storage capacity for the City of Frederick and Frederick County, and improve access to the lake for homeowners in the area. The multi-year project is expected to commence in early 2019.

Lake Linganore was constructed in 1972 and provides drinking water for the City of Frederick and is an emergency water source for Frederick County. Since construction, the lake has slowly been losing storage capacity due to sediment build-up. The upper portions of the lake are severely impacted, losing approximately 65% of the available water volume, needed by both the city and county. Dredged material will be removed from the lake and stockpiled for innovative reuse as future landfill cover.