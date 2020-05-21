Merritt acquires Elkridge office buildings

Merritt Properties has purchased Lyndwood Executive Center, a two-building, 98 percent leased Class A LEED Silver office project in Elkridge.

“Howard County has traditionally been a very strong submarket for our company, both in the industrial and the mid-rise office sector,” said Vince Bagli of Merritt’s leasing team. “After exploring this particular project, we quickly determined that Lyndwood Executive Center fits really well with our nearby Columbia Corporate Park, Columbia Corporate Park 100 and Meadowridge office locations.”

Situated in the highly-amenitized Baltimore-Washington Corridor at 6085 and 6095 Marshalee Drive, the three-story buildings consist of 164,730 total square feet and include 13 tenants, such as Ancile Solutions, Network Building & Consulting and the Howard County Government, among others.

“Lyndwood Executive Center is a premier project that uniquely complements Merritt Properties’ existing 904,000 SF Class A office portfolio currently leased by 126 tenants in Columbia, Elkridge and Ellicott City,” said Liz Tarran-Jones of Merritt’s leasing team.

Offering a campus-like setting with nearby walking and jogging trails, Lyndwood Executive Center features 788 free parking spaces (nearly 5 per 1,000 square feet of office space) and floor layouts that cater to a spectrum of tenant requirements. Direct frontage and signage overlook Route 100.