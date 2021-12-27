Merkle releases Media Insights Report

Columbia-based Merkle has released its 2022 Quarter 1 Media Insights Report. The report, which analyzes recent research on consumer trends, provides key considerations for marketers to maximize success in early 2022 and beyond.

“The past two years have been defined by a global pandemic, social unrest and loud cries for equality and justice. As such, it is unsurprising that consumer sentiment has changed dramatically over that time,” said Erin Spice, senior director of media strategy at Merkle. “Moving forward, marketers need to understand how those defining moments have impacted consumer sentiment. Our Media Insights Report provides key learnings marketers can use to reevaluate their strategies, remain ahead of the curve, and better reach their audiences.”

As marketers enter 2022, Merkle highlights four key areas of focus:

The Next Generation’s Influence on Parents’ Purchases: Born between 2010 and 2025, Generation Alpha is proving to be one of the most influential generations for purchasing decisions. Their digitally native and socially conscious upbringing is a driving force behind their rapidly changing sentiments. Gen Alpha is already influencing parents’ purchasing decisions and developing its own values that are different from past generations.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: The past year was defined by calls for social justice and equality, leading companies to put greater emphasis on their own DEI initiatives. Marketers should partner with brands to find authentic ways to promote these initiatives and influence positive social change – such as more inclusive audience strategies, messaging, creative, and content development.

Gaming: Digital gamers in the US are on track to surpass 180 million in 2022 and, accelerated by the pandemic, gaming platforms are increasingly serving as digital communities for users to connect and socialize. With the gamer population becoming more diverse, there is ample opportunity for brands and marketers to reach key audience segments in a fresh channel based on their preferred platforms, devices, and interests.

Social Commerce 2.0: Driven by the pandemic and shifting shopping behaviors, US social commerce sales saw 36% growth in 2021, reaching $36 billion. As social platforms continue to develop innovative commerce solutions in 2022 and beyond, marketers should consider social commerce, driven by original and authentic creative to reach the right audiences, as an integral part of their media strategy.

On Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, Merkle will host a webinar to discuss market factors and essential considerations that marketers need to inform their media strategies. It can be accessed at Media Insights Report Q1 2022: Trends and Strategies for the Next Quarter (on24.com).